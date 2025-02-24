A scenic oasis in the southwest

Shaynee Modien

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Tucked away between the towns of Shaunavon and Eastend, in the eastern portion of Cypress Hills, lies the picturesque valley of Pine Cree Park. To get there, you can take one of three routes: approximately 32 kilometers west of Shaunavon, 50 kilometers south of Tompkins off Highway 1, or 13 kilometers from Eastend on Highway 13 and then down Grid Road 633.

The park’s name, “Pine Cree,” originates from the Cree First Nations people who camped among the “pine” trees that were, in fact, spruce. This rich history is just the beginning. The famed Saskatchewan photographer, historian, and naturalist Everett Baker played a key role in the park’s development, starting in the 1950s. Pine Cree Regional Park officially opened in 1970, with both Everett and renowned naturalist John Macoun, who had camped in the area in the 1880s with the Canadian Geological Survey, involved in its commemoration.

Today, the park boasts a unique setting that includes hiking trails, picnic tables, campfire pits, garbage cans, and tent/trailer pads. You can experience camping in its most natural form, surrounded by beautiful scenery, starry night skies, and abundant fishing opportunities. There are also several large group campsites available, complete with camp kitchens, making it an ideal destination for family reunions.

Please note that Pine Cree Regional Park does not offer any services, and it is not part of the Regional Park pass lending program. Instead, it relies on revenue generated from selling seasonal passes, daily entry passes, camping fees, and firewood. The park operates from the May long weekend to September 30th each year, with varying costs. A daily entrance fee of $10 per vehicle or a seasonal pass of $60 per year applies.

Rosa B. Vazquez, representative for Pine Cree Regional Park, explained that camping costs $25 per night per site, or $20 with a seasonal park pass. When asked what visitors love most about the park, Rosa said, “People need to connect with nature and the outdoors. They enjoy spending the day having picnics, BBQs, and walking the nature trails, bird watching, and simply enjoying a quiet, peaceful camping holiday.”