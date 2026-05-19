A new home for Wakaw Farmers’ Market

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

The Wakaw & District Farmers’ Market is pleased and excited to announce that they have a New Home.

In a press release forwarded to the Wakaw Recorder, the Wakaw & District Farmers’ Market shared, “We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Wheatland Express for providing us with a space that will allow us the opportunity for growth and a fresh, new, fun-filled start.”

Following the “pop-up” market set for Saturday, May 16th, at the Wakaw Legion, the Farmers’ Markets’ collaboration with Wheatland Express will begin May 30th. The Farmers’ Market will run at its usual time from 10 am to 2 pm in the Little Big Town at Wheatland Express, located at 100 Railway Ave, in Wakaw.

Construction of the Little Big Town site commenced in 2021, and visiting the town became a component of the Wheatland Express Excursion Train experience. With the recent partnership with the Farmers’ Market, the Little Big Town experience is set to expand, welcoming more visitors beyond ticket purchasers to visit the space. The Wheatland Express Station and Museum building is accessible to the public, not limited to ticket-purchasing guests and is open to visitors from Wednesday through Sunday, year-round.

Farmers’ Market organizers say they are excited about what they see as a “great partnership.” Setting up the market in a new venue is like a fresh start, welcoming the community back again for some outdoor engagement and “fun in the sun.” Little Big Town’s design, with picnic tables scattered throughout the market area, creates spaces for visitors to sit and relax. This arrangement invites marketgoers to enjoy baked goods and other products they have purchased while interacting and engaging in conversation with friends or family. The market aims for a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere, welcoming attendees regardless of their purpose for visiting, whether shopping or exploring. Guests are encouraged to stroll through the various vendor stands, where a multitude of creative talents will be on display, showcasing everything from artisanal crafts to homemade delicacies. It is not just about shopping; it is an opportunity to immerse oneself in a lively community atmosphere and turn an ordinary outing into a delightful social experience.

“We are very moved by all the support we received from our communities in this journey. We are very grateful to everyone who believed in our dream of a country market that also acts as a gathering place in our community.”

One year ago, the Wheatland Express Station and Museum opened to visitors, featuring a central gathering area and meeting room, railroad memorabilia, and historical items promoting the era of train travel. Wheatland founders Annette and Perry Pellerin have many ideas for what Wheatland Express could do in Wakaw, and they all centre around its building and landholdings at the east end of 1st Street South. Pellerin’s vision is for the Wheatland Express facility to be a gathering place for community events and initiatives, including business meetings, classes, and workshops. Providing a home for the Wakaw & District Farmers’ Market fits that vision.

Wheatland Rail Inc. is based in Wakaw and owns and operates the short-line rail known as the Cudworth Subdivision, a total of just over 75 kilometres between St. Louis, SK and Totzke Junction, where it interchanges with a CN-operated rail track.