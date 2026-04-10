A lot going on

Notes from a messy desk…

As a frequenter (is that a word?) of Prince Albert’s grocery stores, coffee shops, public library, and arts and recreation facilities, I’m often struck by the assortment of posters displayed on their walls: activities to try, events to attend, services to access, plus the odd lost pet.

The other day as I perused the community bulletin board at a local eatery, it was clear that things are happening around town. Having earlier enjoyed an episode of Corner Gas from my trusty DVD collection, a line from the sitcom’s theme song sprang to mind — “You think there’s not a lot goin’ on….” — and proceeded to get stuck in my brain.

Corner Gas. A show that can either tickle your Saskatchewanian funny bone or leave you feeling vaguely insulted. Maybe both.

After episode #1 aired, I phoned my mother up, knowing she enjoyed a good laugh. “You gotta see this Corner Gas thing!” I enthused. “It’s set in Saskatchewan and it’s hilarious!”

The following week, having watched the second episode, Mom called to report she must have watched the wrong show. She hadn’t.

“Really? That’s the one you like? It’s not even funny. There’s nothing to it.” Or words to that effect.

Despite the lacklustre response from certain maternal quarters, Brent Butt’s brainchild took off like a runaway dog on a 3-day sprint toward the prairie horizon. And this kid was hooked.

I got so into Corner Gas that my front licence plate, purchased appropriately from a small town gas station, read DOG RVR. However, it didn’t take long to find out that not every citizen of our fair province was a fan.

Some strangers in parking lots were downright rude about it. “Is that Dog River from Corner Gas? *$%& !” was one fellow’s reaction, punctuated by a grimace. On another occasion, it was “You from Dog River? Like on T.V.? I can’t stand Dog River!”

“Well, I’m not actually from there; it’s not a real place…” I explained lamely as the elderly man shuffled off toward an insurance office, possibly to renew his non DOG RVR plates.

Countering any negative comments, though, were the unexpected instant bonds formed with fellow aficionados. So this is what Trekkers and Star Wars fans feel like, I mused, wondering if a convention was planned. I never did hear.

Meanwhile, the merchandise happened. Have you ever been so enamoured of something that people started buying you presents on the theme? Maybe you collect all things elephant. Or owl. Could be angel artifacts, sunflower stuff, sports memorabilia, or items coloured purple.

“Yay!” respond relieved friends and relatives seeking gift ideas for the person who needs nothing. “Please accept this coffee mug for the ambidextrous (which you aren’t, but whatever), featuring the Corner Gas sign on one side and The Ruby on the other. Happy Birthday!”

And right now, Happy Spring! During this seasonal transition it might feel like we’re just biding time until we can shed our boots and mitts, and that meanwhile “there’s not a lot goin’ on”.

Well, “look closer baby, you’re so wrong.”

Here’s a sampling of April possibles in P.A.: comedy shows, musical performances, art displays, poetry readings, exercise classes, sporting events, guitar lessons, museum talks, drama groups, wellness workshops, and volunteer opportunities. And that’s just one bulletin board.

Some of the above cost money, others don’t. All involve connecting with community after a long winter, something it’s hard to put a price on.

“… and that’s why we can stay so long… where there’s not a lot goin’ o-o-o-n….”

Lorna Blakeney is an avid writer who enjoys photography, history, travel, and genealogy. She was born and raised in Prince Albert, earned a B.A. from the University of Saskatchewan, likes to walk, and loves coffee shops. Her column appears the first Friday of the month.