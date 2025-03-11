A Lasting Legacy: How Your Gift Can Support Healthcare for Generations

Pat Weir B. Comm, CFP, R.F.P., FCSI, Boreal Healthcare Foundation

As we navigate the later chapters of our lives, many of us reflect on the legacy we will leave behind. For some, it’s the values we pass on to our children and grandchildren. For others, it’s ensuring that our community continues to thrive long after we’re gone. One powerful way to make a lasting impact is through legacy giving—a gift in your will that can transform healthcare for future generations in northern Saskatchewan.

For those who have relied on Victoria Hospital for life-saving care or have seen loved ones benefit from Herb Bassett Home and Pineview Terrace, the importance of strong, well-equipped healthcare is clear. But with rising demands on our healthcare system, the need for sustainable support has never been greater.

“Many people don’t realize that leaving even a small percentage of their estate to charity can make a tremendous difference while still providing for their family,” says Pat Weir, a financial advisor with deep roots in our region. “Legacy giving isn’t just for the wealthy—it’s for anyone who cares about their community and families.”

Why Consider a Legacy Gift?

A planned gift to the Boreal Healthcare Foundation ensures that future generations have access to the care they need, close to home. It means more hospital beds, better equipment, and expanded services for families right here in our region.

Pat explains: “A bequest is one of the simplest ways to leave a legacy. It can be a specific dollar amount, a percentage of your estate, or even assets like securities. Because these gifts are arranged in advance, they allow people to support causes they love without affecting their current financial situation.”

For many, legacy giving also provides tax benefits, reducing estate taxes and leaving more for heirs. “It’s a way to give back while being financially smart,” Pat adds.

Stories That Inspire

Over the years, many generous community members have left planned gifts to the BHF, ensuring that essential healthcare services remain strong.

“One gentleman I worked with,” Pat shares, “had always donated small amounts to the hospital foundation throughout his life. He didn’t think he had the means to make a large impact, but by leaving a modest percentage of his estate, his final gift ended up being one of the largest contributions that year. It touched his family deeply to know his generosity would carry on.”

How You Can Leave a Legacy

If you’ve ever considered how you can give back, here are simple ways to make a legacy gift:

✔ Include BHF in your will – A percentage, a fixed amount, or a residual bequest.

✔ Donate shares or securities – A tax-efficient way to give.

✔ Name BHF as a beneficiary – Life insurance, RRSPs, or other financial assets.

These gifts help fund critical care units, medical equipment, and hospital upgrades—things that families in our region will depend on for years to come.

A Simple Step Today, A Lasting Impact Tomorrow

Thinking about estate planning can feel overwhelming, but it’s never too early to make a plan that reflects your values. A legacy gift to the Boreal Healthcare Foundation is a way to ensure your kindness lives on, making a real difference in the health of future generations.

As Pat puts it: “The best gift you can leave isn’t just money—it’s the assurance that your family and community will be cared for, long after you’re gone.”

Take the first step toward making a lasting impact. Download our free Legacy Giving Guide today www.borealhealthcare.ca/legacy or contact us at (306) 765-6105 to learn how you can leave a gift that supports healthcare in our community for years to come.