A grumpy cat and busy bees: Saskatchewan RCMP announces top 10 calls that ‘missed the mark’

Jennifer Ackerman

Regina Leader-Post

From a complaint about a mean cat to trouble with a math equation, the Saskatchewan RCMP fielded a few unusual calls in 2024.

Out of 367,707 calls for service last year, the RCMP selected the top 10 that “missed the mark.” Other calls ranged from 911 misdials and false alarms to serious incidents related to public safety.

Here’s a look at the ones that made the goofy list:

10. Someone called 911 because they didn’t recognize a name on their social media friend list.

9. A “frustrated individual” called to complain about their parents forcing them to clean their room.

8. Someone called 911 to report that a fox was “wandering the neighbourhood and scaring a local cat.”

7. Police were called when someone discovered they had a problem with bees in their home.

6. A “concerned individual” called 911 to get help unlocking their cellphone.

5. Someone called police to report that an individual had tossed their ice cream on the ground.

4. Police were called by someone hoping an officer would come and help because their cat was being mean to them.

3. Trouble with a washing machine prompted a call to 911, landing it in the top five.

2. An individual called 911 when they got stumped on a math problem and, not wanting to fail a test in the morning, asked police for help.

1. And in the No. 1 spot, 911 dispatchers received a call from someone who said their tambourine was taken from a party they attended.

Laughs aside, the RCMP is urging all Saskatchewan residents to remember that calling 911 should be saved for real emergencies.

“Our annual list is fun, but it’s important to realize that DOCC (Divisional Operational Communications Centre) officers play a really important role during emergencies,” stated a news release issued Tuesday. “It’s important that these lines remain open for those who reach out for help through 911 or 310-RCMP.”

Misuse of 911 could prevent someone with a serious emergency from getting help, said the release, adding that it could also result in fines up to $2,000 under the Emergency 911 Systems Act.

In 2023, Saskatchewan RCMP received more than 352,000 calls for service — about 15,000 fewer than 2024.

The No. 1 call that “missed the mark” that year was an individual complaining that the smell of deep-fried rink food was too strong.

“When I’m answering calls that aren’t an emergency, it means I’m not available for someone else who really does need potentially life-saving help,” said ODCC recruiter Lee Rosin in a news release at the time.