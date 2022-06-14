A day to remember

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2
Decoration Day Ceremony was held on Sunday June 12, 2022 at 13:00 at the South Hill Cemetery to honour our fallen veterans.
Sergeant at Arms, Garry Reneaud marched on the colour party and parade. Legion President Rick Hodgson was the Emcee for the ceremony.
Marie Mathers read the scripture and said prayers in French and the Lord’s Prayer in English. Bernie McDonald and Joy Fiddler laid the wreaths, Gloria Ledoux said prayers and the Lord’s Prayer in Cree.
All photos taken by Suzanne Bantle, secretary for the Prince Albert branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.