A day to remember

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #2

Submitted

Decoration Day Ceremony was held on Sunday June 12, 2022 at 13:00 at the South Hill Cemetery to honour our fallen veterans.

Sergeant at Arms, Garry Reneaud marched on the colour party and parade. Legion President Rick Hodgson was the Emcee for the ceremony.

Marie Mathers read the scripture and said prayers in French and the Lord’s Prayer in English. Bernie McDonald and Joy Fiddler laid the wreaths, Gloria Ledoux said prayers and the Lord’s Prayer in Cree.

Bernie McDonald reads The Act of Remembrance. Photo by Suzanne Bantle. Parade including the Colour Party, Fire Department, ANAVET members, and Royal Canadian Legion members. Photo by Suzanne Bantle. Tim Hogan lowers the flag during The Last Post. Photo by Suzanne Bantle. Centotaph Monument at the South Hill Cemetery. Photo by Suzanne Bantle. Gloria Ledoux reads prayers and the Lord’s Prayer in Cree. Photo by Suzanne Bantle.

All photos taken by Suzanne Bantle, secretary for the Prince Albert branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.