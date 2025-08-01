A cider rebellion brews in the Prairies: Local makers toast sales surge amid trade tensions

Steven Sukkau

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

As trade tensions between Canada and the United States intensify, a quiet economic ripple is being felt in local liquor stores, and southern Manitoba’s cider makers are riding the wave.

According to a new analysis from Spirits Canada and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, sales of U.S.-produced spirits in Canada plummeted by 66.3% between March 5 and April 30 compared to the same period last year. The sharp decline follows provincial liquor agencies pulling American liquor brands in response to U.S. tariffs and a growing grassroots movement to “Buy Canadian.”

That movement appears to have legs. Market researchers at dunnhumby report that 71% of Canadians say they plan to reduce their purchases of U.S. goods in 2025 — a shift that’s beginning to reshape not only consumer behaviour but also the business fortunes of local producers.

One of those seeing the impact is Dead Horse Cider Co., a craft cidery nestled in the Winkler–Morden region. Founder Marcus Wiebe said, while it’s difficult to pinpoint a single cause, the numbers don’t lie.

“We’ve seen our sales in the liquor marts really go up,” he says. “It’s probably a combination of our brand becoming more established and this renewed interest in supporting Canadian-made. Either way, it’s been good for us.”

Wiebe’s small but growing cidery has weathered years of stiff competition from multinational brands. But this spring, something changed.

“There’s a bit of an ‘elbows-up’ Canadian pride,” he said. “People are waking up to where their products are coming from. It’s too bad it took this to make that happen, but I’ll take it.”

While Dead Horse doesn’t directly compete with many U.S. cider brands, the broader pro-Canadian sentiment and shrinking shelf space for U.S. products appear to be lifting all local boats.

“It’s not just about what got pulled off the shelf,” said Wiebe. “It’s more about people asking, where is this made? That’s been good for us.”

The shift has come with its own costs. Wiebe said some ingredients and supplies — especially those imported from the U.S. — have gone up in price. But overall, the impact has been positive.

“I’m not saying tariffs are good,” he said. “But the trickle-down effects? Yeah, they’ve helped our business.”

In a move likely to escalate the standoff, U.S. President Donald Trump recently announced a 35% tariff on select Canadian goods, effective August 1. The move is widely seen as retaliation for provincial-level boycotts and Ottawa’s refusal to roll back earlier countermeasures.

Yet amid the saber-rattling and shifting allegiances, entrepreneurs like Wiebe are finding unexpected opportunities and a renewed sense of purpose.

“Running a cidery is never boring,” he said. “You’re always up against bigger companies with deeper pockets. But moments like this remind you why you do it. You get to see people in the wild drinking something you made. That’s a great feeling.”

Founded in 2018, Dead Horse Cider has become a staple at local farmers’ markets and festivals. With a taproom and orchard just outside Winkler, the operation handles every step from apple to can.

And Wiebe’s not alone. The local craft cider scene has expanded from a one-player game to at least three Manitoba-based cideries in recent years — a sign that even in a tight market, there’s room for growth.

“It’s like they say, rising tides raise all boats,” he said. “There’s enough demand that even a small cidery like ours can carve out a space.”

For Wiebe, the lesson is clear: when politics complicate trade, the community can rewrite the rules.

— Steven Sukkau is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Have thoughts on what’s going on in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, or across the world? Send us a letter to the editor at wpgsun.letters@kleinmedia.ca.