A chance to learn about Cree Birth traditions

Shaylynn Naytowhow, a Cree Childbirth Educator, travelled to her home community of La Ronge to teach her first cradleboard workshop.

“After years of learning about the traditional baby carrier, I was invited to my home community in La Ronge to host my first cradleboard workshop,” Naytowhow wrote. “What an amazing turn out. This style was inspired by the Navajo Nation.”

The group included people who work with Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) Indian Child and Family Services, and chose to learn about the Cradleboard as another area they could pass on to families they work with.

Throughout the two-day event, participants, learn about the traditional teachings and protocols for the cradleboard and actually got to construct one.

Naytowhow is originally from La Ronge and is also an Indigenous Birth Worker

She leads several workshops: Ancestral Knowledge in a Contemporary World, Moon Time Connections, Cree Childbirth Education, Cradle Board Making, Rattle making, Moss Bag Making, Ribbon Skirt Making, Land-Based Placenta Ceremony, Placenta Art, and more.

Her target audiences include: Expecting Mothers, Expecting Fathers, Elders, Youth, Families/Communities, Health Professionals and students.