‘A Beautiful Day’: Canada Day celebration at Riverside Honours culture, citizenship, and shared history

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

As laughter, music, and the aroma of food filled the air, hundreds gathered along the Riverside riverbank on July 1 to celebrate Canada Day in Prince Albert, a site long known as a place of community and cultural gathering.

The annual event, organized by the Prince Albert Multicultural Council, blended celebration with meaning. For MLA Alana Ross, who attended the event, the day carried deep emotional resonance. In an interview, Ross teared up while speaking about the historical significance of Riverside.

“I don’t know if you know, this was the original gathering grounds of the First Nations, original peoples,” said Ross. “It was originally a Métis settlement, and they welcomed us, every settler. So it is just so appropriate that we’re having this celebration here today.”

Ross, who also serves as Minister of Parks, Culture, and Sport, emphasized Saskatchewan’s multicultural identity and the importance of recognizing the contributions of all communities.

“We have such a strong multicultural mosaic in our province,” she said. “We live in a country where freedoms and opportunities exist that people in the rest of the world would be so grateful to have.”

Michelle Hassler, Executive Director of the Prince Albert Multicultural Council, echoed Ross’s sentiments. “This has always started here at the riverbank; this is a gathering place, historically,” she said. “And that’s why we always bring it back here.”

While this year’s event featured an array of performances, more food trucks, and thankfully, sunshine after several days of rain, Hassler noted that the gathering also served as a platform for learning and healing.

“We want to be respectful of the impact Canada Day can have for our Indigenous friends and communities,” she said. “That’s why we include space for elders to share stories about residential schools. It’s about learning as one community, together.”

In addition to cultural reflection, the event featured a lively lineup of musical performances, dance, and artistic displays. Crowds gathered near the stage throughout the day to enjoy a variety of multicultural performances representing different traditions and communities. Children took part in hands-on activities nearby, adding a creative and playful energy to the riverside celebration.

Among the attendees was Luul Mohammed, who had even more reason to celebrate. July 1 marked the day she officially became a Canadian citizen, and also happened to be her birthday.

“I feel very happy,” she said, beaming. Originally from Somalia, she called the experience “beautiful,” adding that the date’s overlap with both Somalia’s independence and her own personal milestones made it feel especially powerful.

As the sun beat down on children playing and families sharing food under shaded tents, the message of the day came through clearly, Canada Day in Prince Albert is about more than fireworks or flags. It’s about shared space, shared history, and shared hope.