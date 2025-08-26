84-year old woman killed in car crash near Duck Lake

Collision at Old Highway 11 and 212 under investigation by the RCMP

An 84-year-old woman from Prince Albert has died following a two-vehicle collision near Duck Lake on Friday afternoon.

Rosthern RCMP said the crash happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 22 at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 212. The woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Her family has been notified.

No other injuries were reported. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.