60-year old man deceased following accident on Highway 6

RCMP have updated on the accident on Highway 6 on Sunday morning,

According to RCMP Highway 6 re-opened Sunday morning following an on-scene investigation by RCMP officers.

Initial investigation has determined a southbound truck and northbound transit van collided in the roadway. The driver of the van, a 60-year-old man from the Melfort Detachment area, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 25-year-old driver for the truck from the Melfort Detachment area, was transported to hospital for treatment of injuries.

According to RCMP a collision reconstructionist continues to investigate.