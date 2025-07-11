56 Active Fires, Tough Terrain Slows Crews in Northern Saskatchewan



Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

Saskatchewan’s wildfire crisis continues, with 56 active fires across the province as of July 10, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) announced Thursday.

Of the current, six are contained, 12 remain uncontained, 21 are under assessment, and 17 are listed as “protecting values,” meaning firefighting efforts are focused on safeguarding people, property, and critical infrastructure.

This year, the province has recorded 362 wildfires, well above the five-year average of 222. A province-wide fire ban remains in place north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River.

Communities Under Evacuation



Five communities undergoing evacuation orders:

Lac La Plonge Resort Subdivision

Northern Village of Beauval

Lac La Plonge Reserve

Patuanak – English River First Nation

Kinoosao (due to the Otto Fire)

Approximately 930 people have been displaced. Priority individuals from Patuanak have been airlifted to Buffalo Narrows and then bused to Lloydminster for accommodation and support.

Major Active Fires

Shoe Fire (533,614 hectares): Stable, minimal growth, with westerly winds helping contain its perimeter.

Ditch Fire (186,470 hectares): Hot spots near Ramsey Bay, but no major spread expected.

Hawk Fire (35,000 hectares): A new, aggressive fire where staff had to be pulled back for safety.

Pisew Fire (188,622 hectares): Active on the north end, but not threatening nearby communities or highways at this time.

Wolf Lake Fire (159,903 hectares): Minimal activity, focus on south near Manitoba border.

Beauval Cluster (Muskeg, Dore, Trail Fires): A complex of merged fires north and southeast of Beauval; crews are working the flanks, using natural barriers like rivers, lakes, and roads to slow spread.

Crews Face Harsh Conditions

When asked about challenges crews face creating firebreaks, SPSA Executive Director of Land Operations Bryan Chartrand said terrain in the north makes operations difficult.

“Crews are working in the heat, bugs, rough swampy ground, and rocky terrain,” Chartrand said. “They’re hauling heavy gear over kilometres. Bulldozers can get stuck in bottomless swamps, and rocky areas are tough for heavy equipment.”

Despite the difficulties, Chartrand said crews are prioritizing safety and using strategic positions to control high-intensity fires.

Ongoing support

SPSA Vice-President Steve Roberts said financial supports are still being distributed, including $500 checks to impacted households. Newer evacuations are benefitting from improved registration systems to speed up aid delivery.

Roberts also addressed public concerns about the SaskAlert system, noting that while most alerts have been timely and accurate, there were isolated overlaps earlier in the season, including one that mistakenly extended to Prince Albert, but improvements have been made.

Political response and calls for investigation



Amidst the crises, the Saskatchewan NDP is calling on the Provincial Ombudsman to investigate what they describe as government failures in supporting evacuees. Ombudsman Sharon Pratchier reported that her office received more complaints from evacuees than it could count, including reports of people forced to sleep in their cars and struggling to access financial aid.



NDP Northern Affairs Shadow Minister Jordan McPhail sent a letter Thursday urging the Ombudsman to investigate several key areas including, Housing and Income Support for Evacuees , Mental Health Support for Evacuees and First Responders, and Emergency Alert System Failure.



“This was the scariest moment of a lifetime for so many people I’ve talked to,” McPhail said. “They didn’t know what was going to happen to their homes, to their small businesses. Some lost contact with loved ones for hours and days.”



NDP Public Safety Shadow Minister Nicole Sarauer added that evacuees faced “profound trauma and emotional strain”

Looking Ahead

With west winds forecasted through Monday, most fires are expected to continue moving eastward. While that reduces immediate threats for some communities, SPSA officials warned that changing wind patterns could shift risks elsewhere.

Residents are encouraged to monitor updates through the SaskAlert app and register for evacuation support if needed.