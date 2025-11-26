47th Kyla Arts Show and Sale set to be held at Mont St. Joe’s

The annual Kyla Arts Show and Sale is set to kick off on Saturday from 12 noon to 5p.m. at Mont St Joseph.

Hundreds of pieces created by local artists will be available for viewing and purchase.

“Once a year we put up a show where people can come see and of course buy arts that are on display,” said Kim Morrall, a member of Kyla Art Group and publicity coordinator. “We have been doing this for years, but it kind of changed in the last few years.”

The 47th edition of the art show and sale will commence with a new partner: Mont St Joseph. The Prince Albert care home will host the annual show. Even after it ends, pieces will still be on display at the home for anybody to walk in and purchase whatever artwork that is on display.

“The Mont St Joseph has been very accommodating,” Morrall said. “They go beyond and above what we expected. They have assigned us a huge wall where our arts can be displayed even after the show.”

The Kyla Group is made up of artists from Prince Albert and area who partner with other organizations to carry out the art show while trying to raise money for charity.

There will be other exciting activities like valet parking, live music, food in addition to the beautiful arts.

Tickets for the show are just $10 and the proceeds will go towards the Mont St. Joseph Home. Morrall said the Kyla Art Group is always happy to support Mont. St. Joseph.

“They’re very community-minded, as we are,” Morrall explained. “They’re just really wonderful to work with, and it’s such an important facility in our community. Anything we can do to help them, we will, and they will do the same for you.”

Morrall added that all Mont St. Joseph residents can view the show for free.

It’s going to be a really good show and promises to be entertaining,” she said. “Come out and support your local artists. You can’t really go wrong.”

