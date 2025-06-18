4-H youth join Herb Basset Home residents in beautifying community

Nola Bremner

On a lovely Tuesday afternoon on July 16, the Spruce Home Multiple 4-H group joined residents from the Herb Basset Home in beautifying their yard.

Tunnel Vision Greenhouse in Paddockwood donated their flowers and their time to help our young members bring life and color to a piece of our community.

A photo of some of the work done by Herb Bassett Home residents and members of the Spruce Home Multiple 4-H group.

Our 4-H youth teach us their motto of “learn to do by doing”, by contributing to their community. The 4-H pledge helps guide our youth in their living; “where they pledge their heads to clearer thinking, their hearts to greater loyalty, their hands to larger service and their health to better living for their club, their community, their country, and their world”.

It’s connection, kindness and making time for community that grow us into healthy wholehearted individuals. Let’s all learn from our young 4-H members and try to enrich each other’s lives with kindness; this in effect will fill all our hearts.

Let’s continue to grow love in our community. We send out an invitation to other organizations in and around Prince Albert to come together and do good for your neighbours.