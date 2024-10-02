3rd Annual Ride for Refuge

Daily Herald Contributor

The Catholic Family Services (CFS) Prince Albert is encouraging the Prince Albert and Area residents and businesses to once again team up, fundraise, bike or walk in the Ride for Refuge (RIDE) on Saturday Oct. 5.

The take-off/finish spot is at the south side of the Alfred Jenkins Field House.

The RIDE is a family friendly fundraising event that is aimed at raising funds for and creating awareness about mental health in the community. There will several rides for refuge taking place across Canada.

“It’s a walking and riding of your bike fundraising event to support mental health programs tha are offered at Catholic Family Services,” Margaret Duncombe, Executive Director, CFS said. “Our philosophy is that we don’t ever want to turn anyone away, so we will work with them through counselling regardless of their ability to pay. That is the services we offered.”

The CFS has programs that help people learn to cope with things like grief or the impact of suicide in their family, anger mnagement for children and for adults.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Walkers begin their trek down the Rotary Trail for the Ride for Refuge for Catholic Family Services on Saturday morning.



The organizers are hoping to raise $51,000 from 25 teams with 150 participants. The RIDE will cover 2.5 -5km walk or 10km -25km biking on the Rotary Trail.

23 teams and 96 participants have registered so far for the RIDE. All those who raise over $150 will earn a limited edition 2024 Ride Tshirt.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and there will be rest stops along the route and burgers will be made available by the Knights of Columbus at the various rest stops.

No pets are permited at the Ride for Refuge except for approved and trained service animals and children that are 12 and under must be accompanied by parents at all times.

“We appreciate all our sponsors, all our volunteers and all our participants and we are really looking forward to a wonderful day and we appreciate them supporting mental health,” Duncombe said.