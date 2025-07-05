334 Fires So Far: Wildfire Season Continues to Escalate in Northern Saskatchewan

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

Saskatchewan’s wildfire count continues to climb, with 334 wildfires recorded so far this year, well above the five-year average of 195.

As of 11:00 a.m. Friday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) reported 64 active wildfires across the province. Of those, eight are classified as contained, 20 are uncontained, and 25 remain under active assessment. Eleven are listed as “protecting values,” meaning firefighting efforts are focused on areas where lives, property, or infrastructure are at risk.

As of July 4, four communities remain under evacuation orders: Bear Creek Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval, and Kinoosao. The evacuation order for the Northern Settlement of Bear Creek was lifted earlier that day.

Evacuees are encouraged to register using the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed. Those needing help with the online form can also receive support by phone. For emergency shelter, evacuees can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582.

The province continues to distribute $500 support payments to eligible residents aged 18 and over. As of Friday, more than $5.5 million has been disbursed. SPSA says total support will eventually reach over 10,000 individuals, including those recently evacuated.

In addition, the SPSA announced retroactive food security support for evacuees not staying in SPSA-provided hotels. Eligible individuals will receive $40 per day for the head of household, plus $20 per day for each additional household member, up to a maximum of $200 daily.

The SPSA Recovery Task Team continues to work directly with leaders in affected communities. Current priorities include coordinating temporary housing, mental health supports, and cleanup planning for severely impacted areas.

The agency says it will keep assisting communities that request help in distributing financial aid and other recovery services.

A full list of evacuated communities, as well as fire risk maps, FAQs, and prevention tips, can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca

Correction: A previous Daily Herald article published on July 3 incorrectly stated that Saskatchewan wildfires had tripled the five-year average. The correct figure is closer to double, based on SPSA data indicating 327 wildfires this year compared to a five-year average of 185. We regret the error.