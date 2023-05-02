28-year-old arrested for murder, criminal negligence in death of Sask. First Nation woman

A Regina man is facing a second-degree murder charge for his involvement in the death of a Piapot First Nation woman.

Around 4:30 a.m. on April 22, Punnichy RCMP received a report of an injured woman at a residence in Punnichy, Sask.

Officers immediately responded and located the woman, who was later declared deceased by STARS at the scene.

She has been identified as 31-year-old Kihaw Fox.

Shortly after, Punnichy RCMP arrested a man on George Gordon First Nation in connection to Fox’s death.

As a result of investigation by Punnichy RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime, Ethan Sunshine is charged with second degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, reckless discharge of a firearm, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Ethan Sunshine appeared in court in Punnichy on April 25.