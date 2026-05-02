Speech and Hearing Month declared in Prince Albert

It’s officially Speech and Hearing Month in Prince Albert, and the Prince Albert Elks and Prince Albert Royal Purple Elks want to get everyone talking about it.

The two groups held a flag raising ceremony at the Prince Albert Elks Hall on Friday to officially kick off the month. Donna Soles, Honoured Royal Lady of the Prince Albert Royal Purple Elks, said supporting early learning detection and intervention programs are important to the Elks of Canada.

Soles said the goal is to help children with speech and hearing problems so they can have the same childhood experiences as other children.

“We want to show awareness that they do belong to society and we’re here to help them to improve their life, to do the hearing, (and) the implants,” she said. “We love young children and we want to help them out in that way.

“We do different fundraisers to help out, so it’s in our hearts to help the young children and the parents if they have to go to Saskatoon and back,” she added.

Soles the early learning and detection programs are important because most children with speech or hearing problems are not diagnosed at an early age. The two Prince Albert groups work in conjunction with the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon to help keep those efforts going.

Aria Gagne has been a part of the Speech and Hearing Program since before she turned two years old and is now in elementary school. She’s one of three children in the program. The other two have been in the speech program for almost two years.

Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky also took part in the flag raising. Powalinsky read a proclamation for the month. An official proclamation is expected at an upcoming City Council meeting.

Powalinsky also declared May 2 as “Public Information Day’ in Prince Albert. Soles said that it was nice to have Powalinsky come out and support the event.

On Thursday, the Royal Purple Elks hosted their annual Soup and Sandwich fundraiser, which was sold out for this year.

Soles said that the fundraiser went excellent.

“We had two soups this year, the hamburger and the carrot. But we’re going to go back to the third one next year,” she said.

Soles added that it was nice to have the event sell out.

“We have to make more for next year, so it’s climbing. People are (becoming) aware because of the hearing and speech, so they’re helping us that way to fundraise,” Soles said.

The Royal Purple Elks received support for the fundraiser from several local businesses and schools in the area on Thursday.

The Soup and Sandwich fundraiser is one of several fundraisers on the organization’s agenda. The Elks are hosting a Free Pancake Breakfast for Seniors on May 9 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Elks Hall.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Volunteer Sherri Reiman spoons out soup during the Elks Royal Purple Soup and Sandwich fundraiser at the Elks Hall on Thursday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



A volunteer packs sandwiches and soup during the Elks Royal Purple Soup and Sandwich fundraiser at the Elks Hall on Thursday

According to an Elks and Royal Purple press release, one in six people has a speech, language or hearing disorder. Children are at risk of developing social, emotional, behavioural and possibly learning problems if these problems are not diagnosed earlier.

The release states that communication is a vital link between human beings since we gain much of our information about others and the world around us through our ears. It goes on to state that we need to ensure that all children have access to newborn screening and timely intervention services to enable them to live lives to their potential.

Newborn hearing screening is an essential first step in the strategy for identifying children with permanent hearing loss and should be the standard of care in Canada. Early intervention is critical for children identified with communication problems.

The Saskatchewan Elks solicit donations to help Saskatchewan residents with grants for medical needs, operate the Seniors Homes, and make significant contributions to the Sask. Pediatric Auditory Rehabilitation Centre (SPARC) in Saskatoon.

SPARC is an early detection, assessment, and rehabilitation program for hearing impaired children in the Province. SPARC, the Children’s Hearing Centre, is located at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

The Prince Albert Elks and Royal Purple Elks are currently helping two audiologists and one speech language pathologist with screenings to licenced childcare facilities in Prince Albert. With this early screening developmental concerns can be identified at an earlier age and follow up services or referrals can be made for further assessment.

“We got we got that little grant for that which was really good so I was happy about that,” Soles said.

Another way to support the Elks is through their Trucks and Bucks Lottery, for more information visit trucksandbucks.ca

For more information on Speech and Hearing Month contact the Prince Albert Elks and Royal Purple Elks or call the Elks of Canada toll free at 1-888-THE-ELKS (843-3557).

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca