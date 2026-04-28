Fastest Baby emerges at the 2026 Annual Baby Crawl Contest

The title of the fastest baby in Prince Albert was up for grabs this weekend at the annual Baby Crawl on Saturday.

The event was organized by the Gateway Mall in conjunction with Family Futures. There were two heats this year due to the high number of contestants that registered for and participated in the race.

Heat 1 saw Odin, Brooks and Avery advance while Heat 2 saw Felix and Brooklyn continue to the final. These five finalists participated in the final of the race.

The 2026 Baby Crawl had 11 babies contesting this year’s event. Each baby had to be a year old or less to enter.

Baby Felix Gareau, who is just shy of one, gave a dominant performance that saw him emerge as the winner and left his proud mother, Renee Blaine, happy as she celebrated the victory.

“I am very proud,” Blaine said. “I know he loves this slug from Dollarama. I think this helped a lot. I don’t know. I have a lot of people saying he’s a Momma’s Boy, so maybe that helps a bit too.”

Blaine said her sister watched over Felix for about 45 minutes before the race. That way he was eager to crawl over and see her when the race started.

The strategy worked as baby Felix “raced” to the finished line and was declared the fastest baby in Prince Albert for the year 2026. The second and third positions went to Babies Brooklyn C and Avery R.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



The first heat got off to a slow start at the Gateway Mall Baby Crawl on Saturday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Baby Felix Gareau crossed the finish line in his heat at the Gateway Mall Baby Crawl on Saturday.

Blaine said they planned to celebrate with a post-race snack and nap.

“It was fun,” she added. “It was great.”

Gateway Mall Manager Sharon Faul said they were excited to partner with Family Futures again on the annual race. She also thanked the mall merchants for their generous prize donations.

“It’s just a lot of fun to have families come down and see the little ones scoot across the carpet and see who gets to the finish line first,” Faul said.

“We are really happy with all the people that did come down and participated and even all the spectators that are here watching. It’s a fun event.”

Faul said she’s lost count of how many years Gateway Mall has hosted the Baby Crawl, but they’re always happy to do it.

“We always appreciate people coming down and having some fun here at Gateway Mall with us,” she said.

-with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald