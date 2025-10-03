Ride for Refuge returns Saturday to support counselling services

Catholic Family Services is inviting walkers and cyclists to take part in the annual Ride of Refuge this weekend, with proceeds supporting free and low-cost counselling programs in the community.

The event happens on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Alfred Jenkins Field House. Participants can check in starting at 10 a.m., gather for opening remarks at 10:45 a.m., and set off at 11 a.m. Routes include a 2.5 or 5 kilometer walk or a 10 or 20 kilometer bike ride. Afterward, a light meal will be served at noon, followed by closing thanks around 1 p.m.

Board member Jeannette Eddolls said the event is about more than just raising dollars.

“Ride for Refuge happens across Canada, but here it’s about making sure every person knows they can come to Catholic Family Services for help,” she said. “People aren’t turned away if they can’t pay. These funds help cover the cost of services so people can get the support they need.”

Money raised stays in Prince Albert and helps cover counselling sessions, staff resources, and group programs. Catholic Family Services offers individuals, couples, and family counselling, along with workshops and small-group sessions for issues such as grief, depression, anxiety, anger, family separation, interpersonal conflict, and domestic violence.

This marks the fourth year Prince Albert has hosted Ride for Refuge. Eddolls said the day takes a lot of behind-the-scenes effort.

“There’s an extreme amount of networking and public relations,” she said. “This year we’re fortunate to have a wealth of volunteers, which will make the event run smoothly.” Posters, word of mouth, schools, and churches have all helped spread the word.

As of this week, the local ride has drawn 17 teams and 83 participants, with support from 43 volunteers. Together they’ve raised more than $47,000, already close to the original fundraising goal of $51,000.

Eddolls hopes participants leave with both joy and purpose.

“I think people will feel good knowing they supported a very good cause,” she said. “And for the day itself, I hope they enjoy their walk or ride, the food, and the chance to visit with others.”

Participants are asked to bring a water bottle, proper footwear or a bike and helmet, and dress for the weather. Rest stops along the way will provide snacks and drinks. Route marshals and support drivers will be on hand to assist, and signage will be marked clearly. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and pets are not permitted except for approved service animals.

There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. Riders and walkers who raise $150 or more ($75 for youth under 18) can pick up a RIDE T-shirt at check-in, while supplies last. Waivers are required, with youth needing a parent’s or guardian’s signature.

For those unable to attend in person, donations can be made online through the Ride for Refuge page of Catholic Family Services.