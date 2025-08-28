Generous donation helps complete playground project at Ecole Holy Cross

Ecole Holy Cross in Prince Albert had two new playgrounds completed over the summer months.

One of these was completed because of a generous donation by the Parents’ Council at L’Ecole des Petits.

L’Ecole des Petits co-operative is located in a portable attached to Ecole Holy Cross and is a bilingual preschool with Jara MacFarlane as the senior teacher.

“It was such a pleasant surprise,” Prince Albert Catholic School Division Education Director Lorel Trumier said when asked about the donation. “It really speaks to the organization at Ecole Holy Cross, the parents that are part of that organisation and Madam Jara.”

Trumier said that L’Ecole Des Petis is similar to the Prince Albert Catholic School Division as far as challenges.

“They’re feeling inflationary rates and they’re feeling the need to make sure they have all that they have for their students, but yet they still found some dollars to assist in that project so it was a very pleasant surprise,” she said.

According to a statement by MacFarlane the play structure erected at Ecole Holy Cross is a part of the bigger picture of the community of Prince Albert since it benefits all children’s physical and mental well-being.

The project was one of two playgrounds completed including one at Ninja Park that is located on the hill of the school grounds closer to 15th Avenue.

“It’s very popular with the middle years and students at that age,” Trumier explained. “That’s built up on the hill and the older kids will be participating on that one and playing on that one.”

The second playground is located to the side of the Ecole Holy Cross building closer to where the L’Ecole des Petits co-operative operates.

“We also have the second one that is really intended more for the younger students. But obviously all children ages 5 to 12 really, they’re welcome to be playing on that. That’s the age that they would be using that equipment,” Trumier said.

She added that the donors, which the organization does not wish to have revealed, assisted in completing the project

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education was notified of the donation during their regular meeting on Aug. 18. Along with the project at Ecole Holy Cross, a new playground was also completed at Ecole St. Anne.

“Thank you to the Board of Education, School Community Councils, parents and staff whose dedication and support made these projects a success. The commitment has created vibrant, inclusive play spaces for our students to enjoy for years to come,” read the memo to the board about the projects.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca