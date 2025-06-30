Know Your Status: Testing event opens doors to HIV awareness in Prince Albert



Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

In the courtyard of a residential building at 1169 Branion Drive, the sounds of sizzling barbeque, children’s laughter, and friendly conversations marked a community event with a serious message: know your HIV status.

Held on June 27 to mark International HIV Testing Day, the event was organized by the YWCA Prince Albert in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority. It offered free on-site STBBI testing, health information booths, a community barbecue, and activities for kids, creating a relaxed, welcoming space for residents and families to connect with services.

Usually it’s down at Access Place, but this year we decided to move it someplace different so that we could be part of it as well,” said Tami Popoff, general manager for the YWCA’s Homeward Bound, Windsor, Oakdale, and Kindered Spirit programs.

Accessibility and familiarity were key. “Some of our clients have mobility issues or other barriers that prevent them from getting to the clinic,” Popoff said. “This way, we’re bringing the services to them.”

Dozens of people gathered in the shaded yard under tents and gazebos, enjoying lunch while chatting with outreach workers or visiting tables offering educational resources. Bright red tablecloths reminded guests to “Know your status, because you matter.”

“It’s a great turnout,” Popoff said. “Most of the people from our programs are here, and it’s really nice to see families and community members joining in too.”

Throughout the year, the YWCA supports HIV awareness by promoting regular testing, arranging clinic transportation, and encouraging medical follow-up among its clients.

The event took place amid renewed concern over Saskatchewan’s HIV rates. In 2023, the province recorded 19.4 new HIV cases per 100,000 people, more than three times the national average of 6.1. Injection drug use remains the leading cause of new cases, though sexual transmission continues to account for a growing number of diagnoses across different populations.

While local data for Prince Albert remains limited, events like Thursday’s reflect ongoing efforts to bring care and awareness directly into neighbourhoods that need it.

“We want people to walk away knowing where they can go to get tested, and to learn their health status so they can seek medical interventions if needed,” said Popoff.