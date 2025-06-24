Carlton Class of 2025 saw opportunities in the school

The new Carlton Comprehensive High School tradition continued indoors for the second year for the Class of 2025 on Monday.

The ceremony began at the CPAC gym where graduates crossed over to receive their diplomas in front of family and friends. During the COVID-19 pandemic and up until last year graduates crossed over on the steps of the school. The ceremony took place in CPAC with students dispersed throughout the day.

Valedictorian Rachel Gibson said that she was surprised to be selected for the honour.

“It means so much to me since I’ve been working for the last four years,” she said. “This has always been my goal and there was some stiff competition. The fact that I got it over them and they are so smart and talented meant a lot to me.”

Gibson her experience at Carlton was positive because of the opportunities that were available.

“I’ve done live art shows, lots of photography opportunities, got to go to skills and win at skills and do the musical, and then I got to go to nationals for skills and got bronze there,” she said. “(It’s) just all the opportunities teachers have given me over the years.”

Gibson said her favourite teachers were the ones who gave her the opportunity to explore, including Melanie Mirasty, Danelle Van Steelandt and Jennifer Brown.

Carlton is thought of as a great school for athletics but also nurtures the artists, according to Gibson.

“We have so many good art teachers that give so many students opportunities, (and) not just me. All of my friends have gotten several opportunities by all the art teachers to show off their talents,” Gibson said.

Another positive memory was her role in the Addams Family Musical earlier this year as one of the lead roles.

“That was amazing, and for Miss (Kayleigh) Skomorowski to see something in me and give me, like, a principal role meant a lot to me,” Gibson said.

Gibson said those teachers played a big role in influencing her post-graduation plans. Next year she plans to moving to Saskatoon to study studio art at the University of Saskatchewan. Then, she plans on switching to education.

“Lots of my family are teachers and then just the amazing influences in the school have kind of shown me that it could be pretty cool to be an art teacher.

Gibson said it was also special to be named Valedictorian because of the depth of talent in the Class of 2025.

Gibson learned she was named Valedictorian at the Grad Walk in May so she had already completed her speech well ahead of graduation day.

“I started after skills and it’s all done,” she said. “Now it’s just time to rehearse and get familiar with it.”

During the afternoon ceremony, Kiera Hayes received the Governor General’s Award, which was presented by Vice Principal Rylan Michalchuk, Saskatchewan Rivers trustee Barry Hollick and Superintendent Kelly Gerhardt. Hayes achieved a 98.5 average in Grade 12.

She was a member of the senior girls volleyball team for the past two years and will continue her volleyball career at Minot State University as she pursues a degree in communication science and disorders.

Hayes was also on the short list for Valedictorian.

Ferguson’s predecessor Jeff Court said the idea for the unique setup for graduation came from their desire to promote the school’s goals and values about families, relationships, equity and kindness.

As has become tradition for each student, teachers read the announcement of the graduate and included memories and each student’s future plan. Teachers who affected students’ lives also posed with each graduate.

The day concluded with the Grand March in the CPAC Gymnasium. This included the speeches by Gibson, Hollick, students Coral Frenette and Naviah Johnson, Superintendent Kelly Gerhardt, Ferguson and parents representative Clark Rensberry.

