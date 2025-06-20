With Music, Theatre and Local spirit, Rawlinson opens new season; and a new Showpass system

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

Prince Albert’s arts community gathered at the EA Rawlinson Centre on Wednesday evening for a season launch that celebrated not only an ambitious calendar of performances but also the people who make the arts possible.

The evening began with an impromptu exchange between Mayor Bill Powalinski and EA Rawlinson Centre’s new manager, Cory Philley, who brings a background rich in theatre and community arts.

“I think what it does is it brings about a unique culture within a community,” said Mayor Powalinski, reflecting on his own history as a musician. “For me, it’s a source of pride, entertainment, belonging, and accomplishment. We bring our younger folks up into it as well; it’s intergenerational.”

Philley echoed that sentiment, adding, “Art connects us instantly. You can be in a room full of strangers and feel deeply understood. That kind of connection. That kind of connection happens quicker in the arts than anywhere else.”

The mayor also paid tribute to the city’s volunteers. He cited national statistics estimating that volunteer contributions across Canada equate to $55 billion in economic value.

“On a per capita basis, Prince Albert is number one in Saskatchewan. We do it willingly, and with great spirit.”

Following the speeches, attendees were treated to a vibrant preview video showcasing highlights from the upcoming season. Shows range from intergenerational family fun (For Science!, Domestikate, and ventriloquist Michael Harrison) to high-calibre music and comedy acts, including Glass Tiger, Paula Cole & Sophie B. Hawkins, and comedian Aliya Kanani.

The preview also drew laughs from the crowd, especially during a scene from ‘Menopause The Musical 2’ where the lyric “I need a Veto,” a cheeky parody of Bonnie Tyler’s “I need a Hero,” sparked a wave of giggles across the theatre.

International offerings include UPU, a powerful blend of spoken word and visual storytelling by a group from New Zealand. In an interview, when asked about future international inclusion, Philley added that the forthcoming 2026-2027 season will also bring acts from Australia, the UK, and Scotland.

The Centre’s “On Stage” cabaret series features Saskatchewan talent such as Cupid’s Heart, Ella Forest, and The Crosby Harle Band.

Continuing the conversation, Philley also shared the behind-the-scenes process of programming the season: “It’s a little bit of math, a little bit of alchemy. You look for different voices, touring artists, and gaps in the calendar, and you build from there.”

She named The Girls: A Country Christmas, Celtic Tenors, and up-and-comer Kelly Bedeaud among her personal highlights. Her curatorial approach emphasizes cultural range and accessibility: “People want experiences they can share with their kids, their parents, their friends. This season reflects that: diverse voices, multi-generational appeal.”



As the preview wrapped, audiences flowed into the lobby, where Broadway North Theatre Company gave a pop-up performance from their 30th anniversary production of Grease. The show officially opens in August.



Tickets for the 2025-2026 season are now available through the Centre’s new Showpass system, which offers a smoother, more user-friendly ticketing experience. Patrons can create an account with just their name and email, access bundled discounts automatically, and even use a self-serve kiosk on-site for added convenience.



“Remain curious,” Philley advised. “Come see something that catches your eye. Ask us questions. Talk to the staff. This space was built for conversation.”

