Knudsen a three-time champion in Saskatchewan Challenge

After taking several years off from the Prince Albert Winter Festival Sled Dog Races, Carl Knudsen was able to claim the crown again last weekend.

Knudsen won the 10-dog Saskatchewan Challenge race at the Prince Albert Winter Festival with an aggregate time of one hour, 15 minutes, and 6.78 seconds after the results were tabulated on Sunday.

The weather was warmer than typical for the sled dog races at the Prince Albert Winter Festival Outdoor site. Knudsen said that created a few minor issues.

“There was a few spots that got a little bit soft, (and) just got a little chewed up with all the dog teams, but overall it’s a little bit of a shorter race just in mileage so it’s a fast run,” Knudsen said.

Knudsen previously won the event in 2018 and 2020 making him a three-time champion.

“I believe it’s the third time I’ve won here in Prince Albert. I’ve just missed a few years of not coming, just traveling to different places, but we were around this year so we ddecided to make an appearance,” he explained.

Knudsen did not compete the previous weekend because he had some ill animals. He said that he racing in Montana for the prior two weekends and at Loon Lake.

Carl Knudsen raised the trophy above his head after being crowned 10-dog race champion at the Prince Albert Winter Festival Sled Dog Races on Sunday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Carl Knudsen saluted the crowd after crossing the finish line at the 10-dog race at the Prince Albert Winter Festival Sled Dog Races on Sunday.

Knudsen, who is from Porcupine Plain considers the Winter Festival race a homecoming.

“It just feels like a hometown race,” he said. “We’re from Porcupine Plain. We just come in the morning and show up and know everybody here and have been racing here a long time.” Knudsen said that he has been racing for roughly 21 years.

“This would have been one of the first races I would have gone to when I was 10 years old or so at the junior race,” he said.

The Winter Festival itself is also a highlight for Knudsen.

“We enjoy coming out and seeing all the different ice sculptures and events. I remember there was helicopter rides here before and there’s all kinds of stuff going on.”

Loretta Dykun finished second in the 10-dog race with Rob Peebles coming in third. 2023 champion Charlie Conner placed fourth. He did not have a chance to defend his title in 2024 after the races were cancelled.

In the six-dog race, Myrna Hartman finished first, Valerie Fuchs was second and Dykun was third.

In the four-dog race Hartman finished first, Peebles substitute driver Jan (no last name provided) finished second and Rachel Courtney finished third.

The winner of the three-dog race Isaac Conner was first and Harris Campbell was second.

In the one-dog race Sophie Grades was first, Ellis Ladoceur was second and there was a clean sweep of Sinclair family in the other spots. Matilda Sinclair was third, Bailey Sinclair was fourth and Blakely Sinclair was fifth.

Knudsen thanked the organizers for the weekend.

“(I would) just like to thank everybody who puts on the whole event,” he said. “I like coming and always tell our people that it’s an awesome time being out here.”

