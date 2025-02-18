The Prince Albert Catholic School Division and Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) have extended a partnership to connect student learning to Indigenous heritage and culture.

In the 2023-2024 school year, the Prince Albert Catholic School Division and Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) teamed up to support students. That project continued into the 2024-2025 school year, and will return again in the fall, provided the two groups can receive the appropriate grant funding.

“We’re so pleased that we do have the opportunity to have that partnership,” Prince Albert Catholic School Division Education Director Lorel Trumier said. “There are great people we get to work with, and we want to continue the great work and build on the foundation that’s already been developed.”

The two groups submitted a proposal to the province as part of the Invitational Shared Services Initiative (ISSI) in June 2024 and received approval later that month.

The ISSI develops partnerships between First Nation education authorities and provincial school systems.

The PA Catholic board gave final approval at their regular meeting on Feb. 10 to apply for an additional grant of up to $90,000.

“It’s been very positive and so good to work with,” Trumier said.

The provincial government has earmarked $92,300 to support the partnership between 2024 and 2028. The funds will go towards land-based learning consultations, elders and knowledge keeper honorariums, and Indigenous education consultants.

The division is partnering with PBCN for the application because 70 per cent of Prince Albert Catholic students who live on reserve while attending Catholic schools are PBCN members.

The ISSI proposal was initially submitted on April 14, 2023 and the division was notified in late May that the maximum application limit was reduced from $100,000 to $80,000. They resubmitted the application on June 2 to reflect the updated ministry financial criteria and received approval on June 11, 2023.

The ISSI is part of the provincial government’s response and ongoing commitment to the recommendations found in the Joint Task Force on Improving Education and Employment Outcomes for First Nations and Metis People. The goal is to improve outcomes for First Nations Students living on-reserve attending provincial schools. Every school division in the province was invited to submit ISSI applications.

In addition to improving outcomes, the project application must also be mutually beneficial to both parties, not already funded by other sources, address one of the Inspiring Success Framework goals, and respond to one of the TRC Calls to Action.

The ISSI supports the division’s Strategic Plan in the areas of Inspiring Success, instruction and assessment and mental health and well-being.

Trumier added that she expects to see the partnership grow by expanding on the work completed during the first year of the partnership.

Trumier said Inspiring Success is a Ministry of Education policy that has the intent to support First Nations students in a way that supports their knowledge.

The goal is to create an opportunity to strengthen the relationship with PBCN and connect students to heritage and culture.

