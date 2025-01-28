Catholic Division receives funding for more intensive supports for Pre-K

An early learning program offered to pre-Kindergarten students who need intensive supports in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division is expanding with more available spots.

The division was initially to receive funding for 16 program spaces. That number will increase to 22 after receiving additional funding.

Director of education Lorel Trumier updated the board on the new spaces at their regular meeting on Jan. 20.

The Early Learning Intensive Support (ELIS) program offers specialized support for students in pre-Kindergarten.

“It is designed to support students who are three and four year olds who require intensive support, so while they’re in a Pre-Kindergarten program, there’s additional support that we can apply for if we have some, as they call them, seats or placements that are available to us,” Trumier explained.

The Catholic Division was one of several school divisions chosen to take part in the program by the Ministry of Education in March 2019.

The program initially provided funds for 12 additional pre-Kindergarten spaces to support three and four year old children who require intensive supports for their individual needs. The division initially received funding in December for 16 spots but was notified in January that they would receive funding for the six additional spots.

Trumier said they have some students who qualified for the program, but couldn’t take part because there wasn’t space, so the program expansion is a welcome boost.

After initially being a Pilot program it moved to full time in 2022.

The funding will remain in place until the expiration of the agreement in 2026. If another agreement is signed after the expiration, the program can continue.

“This fall, when we’re registering there will be six additional seats that we can use across our system … and that can make a difference for those families and those children who are in pre-kindergarten,” Trumier said.

ELIS supports are currently offered at St. Catherine School, St. Francis School, St. John Community School, St. Michael School and Ecole St. Anne School. ELIS sites are determined according to need.

