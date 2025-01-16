Malanka celebration returns to Prince Albert

Prince Albert’s Ukrainian residents rang in the New Year with a Malanka celebration at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Jan. 11.

It was the first Malanka celebration held in the community for several years.

Kayleigh Skomorowski, the president of Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers, said it was great to have energy and excitement in the building.

“It’s a really good feeling even just being here before we open the doors, watching some of our newcomers practise the pageant and the singing and all of that,” she said. “The energy is great and it’s nice to get all of our community together, both newcomers and those of Ukrainian heritage.”

Skomorowski said there were some challenges putting the event together because of the language barrier, but local Ukrainian speakers were able to step up and help out.

“It’s also nice because throughout our community we do have people who have been here for a while that are Ukrainian speakers. It’s just this nice way of bringing people together and knowing that even if we aren’t all fluent in the same language we’re all here for the same purpose,” she said.

The Malanka celebration occurred with the fog of the Russian war with Ukraine hanging over the event. Skomorowski said that the war is incredibly frustrating and disheartening. “I have found as a parent of children who now identify as Ukrainians, they are growing up in a world—with the age that they’re at—where they know more of a world with conflict in Ukraine than they know of a world that doesn’t have that,” she said.

“It’s just frustrating to question when will it end, and with some of the political changes on the horizon not necessarily knowing what that’s going to mean for all of that,” she added.

“But being able to be together in this space freely without any threat of violence and all that kind of stuff, I think it’s humbling to remind us how lucky we actually are to be able to express our culture here.”

The evening included the Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers with performances from every age from the smallest to the adult dancers, plus musical performances by a bandurist.

“Then we have a combination of some of our newcomers and some of the Veselka members who are putting together the story of Malanka with some singing and acting and dancing. The program is a real mix of all those in our community and what they offer and bring to the table,” Skomorowski said.

Jason Kerr/Daily Herald



Brooklyn Winder of the Prince Albert Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers performs during Malanka celebrations at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Saturday, Jan. 11. Jason Kerr/Daily Herald



The Malanka parade makes its way down the centre aisle during celebrations at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Saturday, Jan. 11. Jason Kerr/Daily Herald



Ukrainian newcomers and Veselka club members take the stage during the Malanka pageant at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Jason Kerr/Daily Herald



Bandurist Nina Vyzir performs during Malanka celebrations at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Olena Shpylchak and Iryna Dehitirar are two Ukrainian newcomers to Prince Albert who helped put together the event and the story of Malanka. Shpylychak said the performance was a group effort, with support from Veselka, Barveenok, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

“We just decided to do something with all of our traditions because Ukraine is a big country,” Shpylchak said. “Every region has their own tradition.”

Shpylchak said the goal was to have some fun, and show Prince Albert residents how Malanka is celebrated in Ukraine.

Shpylchak to Prince Albert from Ukraine in 2022, while Dehitirar arrived a year and a half ago.

Dehitirar said they like to keep their traditions alive and unite people, and Malanka celebrations are a good way to do so.

“We are very thankful to Prince Albert and all people who volunteered (and) helped (the) Ukrainian community,” she said. “We are always very thankful and we love P.A. because we have many friends here now and it’s like our second home.”

They were both also reflective on the war and want to support their families back home;

“In Ukraine now it’s (a) really hard time. We support our families. It’s what we can do. What we can do here is show who Ukrainians are … and keep our traditions. It’s powerful, not just in Ukraine, to show our (culture).”

“Ukrainians have their own language and it’s important. When you hear a language you can understand what country is this person (from), for example. It’s the same with traditions. Ukraine is a really old country with rich traditions, and we would really like to keep it,” Dehitirar said. “The older I am, the more important it is for me,” she added. “I would like to keep these folk songs, folk traditions, (alive) and it’s beautiful. Maybe it’s just me, but I think it’s beautiful.”

Shpylchak said that keeping the folk music and folk traditions alive was important for her and other people who she talked to in Prince Albert.

“A lot of people they ask about our traditions and a lot Canadians, they have Ukrainian (backgrounds) and for them it’s also interesting,” she said. “We have a reason to show our culture and to keep people together. We can do this. It’s our part.”

Shpylchak and Dehitirar are from neighbouring cities in northeastern Ukraine but never met until moving to Prince Albert. That region was one of the first occupied when Russia invaded, causing both of them to move.

They both remember days where it wasn’t safe to leave the house, and finding food and other goods became impossible as store shelves emptied out following the invasion.

Dehitirar sees keeping the Ukrainian traditions alive in the face of Russian aggression as part of a larger victory.

“We wish to have our victory in this war and we believe that it will be (victorious),” she said. “It’s a small, small parts (but) if everybody will keep our traditions, we will not lose it. It’s our power, Ukrainian nationality, and we believe in our victory.”

-With files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald