2026 Drive for your Community set for PA

River Valley Resilience Retreat (RVRR) and Ford of Canada are partnering together to organize the 2026 Drive for a new community fundraiser.

Lakeland Ford will host the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 26. For every eligible test drive at the dealership, Ford Canada will donate $30 to (RVRR). The goal is to have 200 people from different households test drive a vehicle, which would generate a $6,000 donation from Ford.

“This is a national campaign to help fundraise for local charity events in the community,” Brad Thibaudeau, the General Manager Lakeland Ford Prince Albert said. “When this campaign came out and was presented to the dealership, because of my experience and relationship with the River Valley Resilience Retreat, and because of what they do for our community, we decided they will be the charity to pick.”

In addition to the test drive options, attendees can purchase burgers and refreshments, with the funds also going towards RVRR.

The test drives are free. The basic requirement is that the driver should possess a valid drivers licence and the willingness to be part of this initiative.

“Come to Lakeland Ford prince Albert, and you book a drive with one of the sales representatives, they will accompany you on a short drive around the city and interact with you about the vehicle,” said Evert Botha, the Communications Coordinator for River Valley Resilience Retreat.

RVRR offers specialized programs in a secure, trauma-informed, and resilience focused environment. This benefits a range of public safety professionals, including border services officers, communications officials, correctional workers, firefighters, Indigenous emergency managers, operational intelligence personnel, paramedics, police, RCMP, and search and rescue teams.

Botha said the comprehensive approach equips attendees with the skills to handle operational and traumatic stress effectively.

Stats show 4,025 individuals interacted with RVRR between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. That’s a 54.1 per cent increase over the previous year. The number with Public Safety Personal who use the service has doubled during that time.

Botha said they’ve also seen a significant jump in the number of youth who need peer support services and programming.

“Every single dollar raised goes towards ensuring that our core demographic which are the public service patrons and their families are able to access services offered by the RVRR,” he said.

Attendees can test drive Ford gas, hybrid, and electric vehicles on real-world routes while being accompanied by product experts.

RVRR is a registered Canadian charity providing a safe, secluded, and serene space where Public Safety Personnel (PSP), Veterans, and their families can rest, recharge, and restore. From our 25-acre facility in the boreal forest near Prince Albert.

The organizers are inviting the entire Prince Albert community to join the drive by taking a quick test drive, thus helping to provide the resiliency skills needed for the frontline heroes in the community to reclaim their lives. Those who serve move toward crisis when others move away.

“This is our chance to give back to those who give so much and the people who look after us,” Thibaudeau said. “Essentially we need a minimum of 200 people to come and test drive our vehicles. They (RVRR) really do a ton of work to get these folks the help they need and we are excited to engage with the community.

“We are very excited to support such a wonderful group of people who have dedicated their lives to bettering the lives of the people who serve our community as first responders.”

The manager added that every first responders that gets a Ford vehicle is entitled to a discount within the year.