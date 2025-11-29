2025 Prince Albert Seniors’ Christmas Dinner held at Plaza 88

Daily Herald



More than 275 people attended Plaza 88 for Hearts2 Hands Support Services’ 2025 Seniors Christmas Dinner.

The annual event was held to celebrate Prince Albert seniors and allow them to share a meal with family members and the community.

“At Christmas I found out that the seniors are lonely,” said Patience Mabadeje, founder of Hearts2Hands Support Services. “Christmas is the loneliest for them. My initial intention was to go with my family knocking on doors and singing Christmas songs for them , but I don’t have a good voice.

“Every other person has activities for themselves,” she added. “Kids have Christmas parties. Adults have work parties, but seniors don’t have anything planned, especially seniors that are living independently.”

The event was better than expected as the tickets were sold out a week after the announcement.

“It keeps getting better by the year”, Mabadeje said.

Uko Akpanuko/Daily Herald Patience Mabadeje, Founder Hearts2Hands Support Services giving the vote of thanks during the dinner at Plaza 88.



The founder was appreciative to those who supported in one way or the other like the members of the my family, the Planning Committee, the Volunteers, Donors, the City of Prince Albert, Plaza 88 the seniors in Prince Albert and a host of others

“I am so thankful, I don’t have enough words to express my gratitude to them, I am eternally grateful,” she said.

To add more fun to the evening there was a Bingo game( anchored by Phillip and Bode) and good music. Seniors took to the dance floor to enjoy themselves after a great meal.

Evangeline Olsen, one of the seniors present at the event was thrilled to be part of the Christmas dinner.

“The night was wonderful,” she said. “The food was wonderful, the music was wonderful. It is a great night out for all of the seniors to be recognised. Moreover, a lot of the Seniors may not have a good meal and good company like this, so it was great.”

She added that the seniors are excitedly looking forward to next year’s Christmas dinner.