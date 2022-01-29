Province reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday

Saskatchewan health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. This included one in the Saskatoon zone and one in the South East zone.

There have been 989 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

The province also reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Saturday.

This was among 1,1083 total cases in the province.

Of tf the 1,083 new cases reported today, 219 were unvaccinated or fewer than 21 days after their first dose, 41 had received their first dose or were less than 21 days from their second dose, 529 were fully vaccinated (more than 14 days since their second dose) and 294 were fully vaccinated and more than 14 days from receiving their booster dose.

The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 273 new cases. Saskatchewan now has 112,553 active cases.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 498 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 177 active cases and North Central 3 has 124 active cases.

There were 43 case with pending residence information added to North Central on Saturday. As well there was one case tested out of province added to North Central.

There are now 2,665 total confirmed Omicron cases with 86 in North Central.

According to the province, 34.5 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

There are currently 340 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 112 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 304 receiving inpatient care and 36 in the ICU. North Central has 24 patients in hospital.

The SHA dashboard includes 340 hospitalizations, of these 304 residents are inpatient and of those, 124 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 160 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and 20 have not yet been determined. Of the 306 residents are in ICU, 30 are for COVID-19-related illnesses and five are for incidental, asymptomatic infections.

There is now one COVID-19 patient in PICU/NICU.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 1,230 or 102.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 347 recoveries were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 102,969.

Since the start of the pandemic, 24,671 cases are from the North area (10,727 North West, 10,323 North Central and 3,621 North East).

There were 3,588 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. As of Jan. 29, there have been 1,432,881 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,132 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,856,349.

There were 182 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Saturday.

According to the province 62,591 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.