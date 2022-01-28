WHL announces postponement of second Raider weekend game

The Western Hockey League announced that Saturday’s game between the Prince Albert Raiders and Brandon Wheat Kings has been postponed.

This announcement comes as a result of the Raiders being unable to field a complete team due to multiple players on the WHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, as well as others experiencing non-COVID related illnesses.

It’s the second game that has been rescheduled for Prince Albert this week. Friday’s contest between the Raiders and Pats in Regina was also postponed.

WHL regulations require each team to have a roster of at least 14 healthy skaters in order to compete. At this time, the Raiders are unable to meet that requirement.

As a result of Friday’s game in Regina being postponed, the Brandon Wheat Kings played the Pats instead on Friday night. The game was aired on TSN, who had originally planned to broadcast the game between Prince Albert and Regina.

A rescheduled date for the Raiders and Wheat Kings has not yet been announced.

