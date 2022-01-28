Paper Excellence and SIIT partner for scholarship fund

Paper Excellence has announced a partnership with the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT) to create a $50,000 scholarship fund.

This fund will provide two $5,000 awards annually to students of self-declared Indigenous ancestry (First Nations, Inuit, or Metis) who are enrolled full-time in a Trades and Industrial diploma or apprenticeship level program at any SIIT campus or community-based location.

“Thank you, Paper Excellence, for your investment in our students and their futures,” Riel Bellegarde, President and CEO of the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, said in a press release.

“These scholarships will help to alleviate financial barriers, and support students in pursuing their educational and career goals in the skilled trades.”

“Thank you to Paper Excellence for partnering with SIIT to support students, along with their efforts to strengthen our communities and economy,” Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky added.

“These supports assist students as they achieve their educational goals, transition to employment and participate in the growth of the Saskatchewan economy.”

The scholarship fund is supported by the Saskatchewan Innovation and Opportunity Scholarship (SIOS) program, which will match Paper Excellence’s original donation of $25,000 to reach a total of $50,000. SIOS is an initiative of the Ministry of Advanced Education that matches funds raised by post-secondary institutions through private sector and community-based partners.

“It’s our pleasure to work with SIIT to create this scholarship, especially as our company looks to increase our operations in Saskatchewan with plans to restart the Prince Albert pulp mill in addition to our ongoing business at Meadow Lake Mechanical Pulp,” Carlo Dal Monte, Vice President, Energy & Business Development said in a press release.

Paper Excellence has made community investments in Saskatchewan over the past several months, including the creation of a $50,000 scholarship fund with Saskatchewan Polytechnic, a $12,000 donation to the NorthWest Community Lodge Association Inc., a $10,000 donation to Buckland Fire & Rescue, and a variety of local community donations including the Prince Albert YWCA, Prince Albert Food Bank, and S.H.A.R.E. Prince Albert.