North Central reports 95 new cases, 84 recoveries, 1 death in Friday update

Provincial health authorities reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 1,111 recoveries and two deaths, including one in North Central.

A North Central patient in their 70s died after testing positive for the virus. This is the second COVID-19 patient to die in North Central this week. The death of a patient in their 30s was reported on Tuesday.

There have now been 987 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the outbreak, including 92 in North Central.

Of the 1,392 new cases reported on Friday, 727 were fully vaccinated while 344 were fully vaccinated with a booster. Another 270 cases involved patients who were unvaccinated or had received their first dose less than three weeks ago.

There were 51 new cases in patients who had received two doses, but were not considered fully vaccinated because their second dose came less than 21 days before.

As of Jan. 28, 342 COVID patients are in hospital, including 25 in North Central. Of those 342 patients, 114 were not fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan has 34 COVID patients receiving intensive care, three of which are in North Central. Of those 34 patients, 26 are in hospital for COVID-19 related illnesses, while six are in for incidental COVID-19 infections.

Saskatchewan now has 12,685 active cases. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest number with 3,560, followed by the Regina Zone with 2,918, and the South East Zone with 946.

North Central reported 95 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 84 recoveries. There are now 731 active cases in the region.

Prince Albert reported 57 new cases, while North Central Zone 1 reported 27 and Zone 3 reported 11. There are now 455 active cases in Prince Albert, 151 in Zone 1, and 125 in Zone 3.

The North East Zone reported 27 new cases and 11 new recoveries on Friday. There are now 302 active cases in the region.

The Far North West reported 11 new cases and 2 recoveries. They now have 186 active cases.

The Far North East reported 31 new cases and 30 recoveries. They now have 207 active cases.

Far North Central reported six new cases and one recovery. Their active case total sits at 37.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 1,287 new cases per day over the past seven days. The province has a case fatality rate of 0.9 per cent.