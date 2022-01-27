Raiders rematch with Regina postponed

The Prince Albert Raiders will have to wait to get revenge on the Regina Pats after Friday’s rematch was postponed late Thursday night due to a lack of players.

According to a WHL press release, the Raiders are unable to ice a complete team due to injuries and another six players being added to the WHL COVID-19 protocol list.

Instead, the Brandon Wheat Kings will travel to Regina to face the Pats to make up for a game that was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 21.

TSN was scheduled to carry the Raiders-Pats game on TSN 4/5, the TSN App, and TSN Direct. Viewers will be able to watch the Wheat Kings and Pats instead.

A new date for the Raiders-Pats game has not been announced.