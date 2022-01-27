Raiders rematch with Regina postponed

By
Daily Herald
-
Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The Regina Pats and Prince Albert Raiders had a confrontation around the Raiders’ goal during the third period of the Pats’ 3-1 win over Prince Albert at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday evening.

The Prince Albert Raiders will have to wait to get revenge on the Regina Pats after Friday’s rematch was postponed late Thursday night due to a lack of players.

According to a WHL press release, the Raiders are unable to ice a complete team due to injuries and another six players being added to the WHL COVID-19 protocol list.

Instead, the Brandon Wheat Kings will travel to Regina to face the Pats to make up for a game that was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 21.

TSN was scheduled to carry the Raiders-Pats game on TSN 4/5, the TSN App, and TSN Direct. Viewers will be able to watch the Wheat Kings and Pats instead.

A new date for the Raiders-Pats game has not been announced.

-Advertisement-