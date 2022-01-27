Nominations now open for Catholic Education Service Award

Nominations are now open for the Catholic Education Service Award in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

The board of education was updated on the nomination process during their regular meeting on Monday.

“That’s always an exciting time,” education director Lorel Trumier said. “There are so many people that we work with on a day to day basis that really are those people who commit and support promoting the aims and goals of a Catholic School Division. They usually are finding ways to do it to support their fellow colleague or students or their church community. We are looking for those nominations and we are excited to get them.”

The board established the award in 1998 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to Catholic education in Prince Albert. Last year the award was presented to all Prince Albert Catholic School Division staff.

“It’s always a very difficult task that the board has because they award two people with it on an annual basis,” Trumier explained. “Last year it was just one of those times where we really wanted to acknowledge our staff because how could we pick one over the other in those kind of circumstances?

“It was COVID and the pandemic, let’s hope it’s not something we experience often. It’s been 100 years since the last one so let’s hope there is another 100 years that pass before we experience it.”

The board recently reviewed the award and narrowed the eligibility requirements. It now focuses on members of the Prince Albert Catholic school community, instead of the community in general. This includes employees, former employees, preset and former Educational Foundation members and former trustees.

“A few years ago it was open to the entire community so we could nominate people, but what they have done is said they want to look at people directly involved in the school division,” Trumier said.

The board wants to award a maximum of two individuals each year. All applications have to note how the individual made significant contributions to Catholic education, how they participate in their church community, how they made contributions that positively impact students and how they made contributions that positively impacted school division staff.

The award will be presented during Catholic Education Week, which is May 22 to 29 by trustees.

