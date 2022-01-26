River Park Funeral Home names Bos-Atchison new manager

COVID-19 has created plenty of challenges for funeral home directors and managers, but it’s a challenge Lisa Bos-Atchison is eager to face.

Bos-Atchison was recently named the new funeral home manager at River Park Funeral Home after the retirement of previous manager Don Moriarty. She’s looking forward to the opportunity and the responsibility that comes with it.

“I was very excited to be named River Park’s new manager,” Bos-Atchison said. “I’m very excited to be in Prince Albert and area. It’s just very exciting.”

This is Bos-Atchison’s second stint in the community. She began her funeral home services career more than 12 years ago with stings in Prince Albert and North Battleford.

She relocated to Prince Albert in early 2021 with her husband Austin, who manages Prince Albert Memorial Gardens.

“I had an opportunity to come back to Prince Albert, and that was exciting for myself and for my husband as well,” she said. “It was a different opportunity to take some of those skills and maybe experiences and help lead a team.”

Bos-Atchison said the funeral home service has come to rely more and more on technology since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Friends and family members who can’t travel to Prince Albert are using livestreaming services to view funeral ceremonies, as are those who can’t attend due to caps on public gatherings.

Families have also started to delay ceremonies, or even return to hold second services so more loved ones can attend.

“I think people see the value in funerals, the value of gathering with friends and family, and the importance of that,” she explained. “We’ve seen that across all aspects of our lives over the pandemic.

“Technology is here to stay as well. It’s opened up a lot of avenues that way. I don’t think that was going to change or go back.”

Bos-Atchison takes over from Don Moriarty, who has nearly 60-years of experience in funeral home services. She said Moriarty was a good mentor who helped prepare her for the role.

“I was fortunate to have worked with him over the years before taking on a management position here, to gain his perspective and his thoughts and his insights, not just about funeral services, but about the community,” she said. “He’s been a part of the community for a long time as well, so I was very fortunate to be able to get those opportunities with him.”

Bos-Atchison was born and raised in Saskatchewan, and began her career as a licensed funeral director and embalmer in 2008. She later became a certified celebrant in 2015.

In addition to her role with River Park, Bos-Atchison is also a member of the Prince Albert Rotary Club, and the local Royal Canadian Legion.