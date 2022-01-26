Province reports 6 deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This included two in the South West zone and single deaths in Saskatoon, the South Central, South East and Central West zones. There have been 983 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

The province also reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Wednesday. This was among 1,194 total cases in the province.

Of the 1,194 new cases reported today, 203 were unvaccinated or fewer than 21 days after their first dose, 50 had received their first dose or were less than 21 days from their second dose, 616 were fully vaccinated (more than 14 days since their second dose) and 325 were fully vaccinated and more than 14 days from receiving their booster dose.

The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 342 new cases. Saskatchewan now has 12,448 active cases.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 518 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 146 active cases and North Central 3 has 116 active cases.

One case with pending residence information was added to North Central on Wednesday.

There are now 2,490 total confirmed Omicron cases with 71 in North Central.

According to the province, 33.8 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category.

There are currently 315 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 109 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 282 receiving inpatient care and 33 in the ICU. North Central has 31 patients in hospital.

The SHA dashboard includes 315 hospitalizations, of these 282 residents are inpatient and of those, 121 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness, 127 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and 34 have not yet been determined. Of the 30 residents are in ICU, 25 are for COVID-19-related illnesses and five are for incidental, asymptomatic infections.’

Three residents remain in PICU/NICU with all three related to COVID-19.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 1,248 or 103.6 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 347 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 99,262.

Since the start of the pandemic, 23,975 cases are from the North area (10,485 North West, 9,956 North Central and 3,534 North East).

There were 3,586 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday. As of Jan. 26, there have been 1,421,532 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,850,355.

There were 96 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Wednesday.

According to the province 62,150 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.