Police searching for man involved in electronics theft

Prince Albert police are on the lookout for suspect who stole roughly $40,000 worth of cell phones and laptops during a break-in at a business on the 500 block of 15th Street East.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16. Police say an unknown man smashed the front window with a hammer and damaged the display cases inside before fleeing with the stolen goods. Investigators believe the suspect was involved in similar incidents at other locations.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.