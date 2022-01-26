Police arrest 5 following weapons investigation

Prince Albert police arrested five people on weapons charges after answering a call about a possible impaired driver.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Jan. 21 on the 2200 Block of Sixth Avenue East. On arrival, police found a vehicle with a stolen license plate. The driver attempted to flee, but made contact with a police vehicle before running into a cement barrier.

Officers located knives, a loaded sawed-off shotgun, and another sawed-off firearm during the investigation. Derrick Laliberte, 28, Dallas Fulton, 25, Brendan Bouvier, 31, Elisha Merasty, 22, and Joelle Fiddler, 20, all face charges in connection with the incident.