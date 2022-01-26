MN-S promises investigation into unauthorized use of truck in Ottawa convoy

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S) President Glen McCallum said they did not authorize a regional employee to use an MN-S vehicle as part of the trucker convoy headed to Ottawa.

The organization released a statement on Monday after receiving photos of a truck with an MN-S logo on the side. The truck was part of the convoy making the trip from Prince Albert to Saskatoon.

“I am beyond disappointed and angered by the actions of the individuals involved in this convoy,” McCallum said in media release. “The spread of vaccine disinformation and hostility is harmful to our Nation and our people.

A Métis Nation–Saskatchewan truck appears in a video showing trucks driving from Prince Albert to Saskatoon to join the Ottawa convoy. — Screen capture from Convoy to Ottawa 2022 Facebook group video.

“We know the Nation is better than this, and it is unacceptable that actions like these continue to endanger our communities and undermine the many sacrifices we have made to keep safe during the pandemic.”

McCallum said the organization condemns any actions that put the country’s collective health and safety at risk. He added that the MN-S has continually supported vaccine uptake through emergency relief programs and the MN-S vaccine draw.

“The views expressed in this protest in no way reflect those of the MN-S,” the statement reads. “Any misuse of MN-S resources for personal political purposes will not be tolerated by our nation.”

Prince Albert residents who left to join the convoy on Monday said they wanted to see an end to vaccine mandates

Ryan Mihilewicz, one of the Prince Albert send-off organizers, said Canadians should be free to make their own choice about vaccinations.

“We want to end mandates,” he said on Monday. “This isn’t an anti-vax rally. This is an ‘end mandates and give Canadians our freedom back’ rally.”

McCallum said the MN-S will conduct a thorough investigation into how the organization’s truck ended up as part of the convey. He also said those responsible would be held accountable.

–with files from Susan McNeil/Daily Herald