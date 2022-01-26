Carrier pleads guilty in triple homicide and attempted murder case

A man accused of killing his parents and seven-year-old son, and attempting to kill his five-year-old daughter plead guilty to all charges at Prince Albert Court of Queen’s Bench Wednesday morning.

Friends and family of the victims wept quietly as Nathaniel Carrier, pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his parents, Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his son Bentlee, and one count of attempted murder for the attack on his daughter Kendrah.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 13. Friends and family in attendance declined interview requests afterwards.

Madame Justice A.R. Rothery agreed to a separate sentencing date after a pointed discussion with the defence about a pre-sentence report, which was not available on Wednesday.

Defence lawyer Angus McLean told the court there was a miscommunication with the Crown, and asked for the report before making submissions. Crown prosecutor Douglas Howell said they were prepared for a sentencing on Wednesday, or at a later date if necessary.

Prince Albert police found the bodies of 56-year-old Denis Carrier and his wife Sandra Henry, also 56, along with seven-year-old Bentlee in a Prince Albert home at around 4 p.m. on March 29, 2020. Police discovered Kendrah alive. She was transported to hospital in serious condition before recovering and returning home to a hero’s welcome in May 2020.