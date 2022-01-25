North Central reports 98 new cases, 85 recoveries, one death in Tuesday update

Health officials reported 1,049 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 1,147 recoveries and two deaths.

One of those deaths was in the North Central Zone. A patient in their 30s died after testing positive for the virus. No other details were released.

The South West Zone reported the province’s other COVID-19 death. There have now been 977 deaths recorded since the start of the outbreak.

The number of hospitalizations in Saskatchewan increased by 29 to 291. That includes 33 patients in the ICU. Of those 291 patients, 108 were not fully vaccinated.

Health data shows 22 ICU patients are in hospital for COVID-19 related illnesses, while five are in for incidental COVID infections. Another three are undetermined.

There are three patients with COVID-related illnesses in the Pediatric Intensive Care and Neonatal Intensive Care units.

The Saskatoon Zone reported the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 369, followed by the Regina Zone with 162 and North Central with 98. North Central also reported 85 recoveries.

The province reported 170 cases in residents who were not fully vaccinated or had their first dose less than 21 days ago. Another 43 were less than 21 days away from being eligible for their second dose.

There were 577 confirmed cases in residents who were fully vaccinated, and 259 in patients who were fully vaccinated with a booster.

Prince Albert reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. North Central Zone 1 reported 21, and Zone 3 reported 10. There are now 571 active cases in Prince Albert, 143 in Zone 1, and 120 in Zone 3.

North Central has 16 patients in hospital, two of which are in the ICU, and 834 total active cases.

The North East, which includes Nipawin, Tisdale and Melfort, reported 24 new cases, 31 recoveries, and no deaths. There are now 321 active cases in the area.

The Far North West reported 18 new cases, 26 recoveries and no deaths. There are now 199 active cases in the region.

The Far North East reported 15 new cases, seven recoveries, and no deaths. There are now 214 active cases in the area.

Far North Central reported no new cases and six recoveries. They now have 31 active cases.

The Saskatoon Zone has the highest number of active cases with 3,785, followed by the Regina Zone with 2,981, and the Central East Zone with 856.