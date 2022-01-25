Minto game in Battlefords postponed

The SMU18AAAHL announced that Wednesday’s game between the Prince Albert Mintos and Battlefords Stars in the Battlefords has been postponed.

It’s the fourth time since coming back from the holiday break that the Mintos have had a game rescheduled.

The game has been moved to Wednesday, February 16th in the Battlefords.

Prince Albert heads to Yorkton this weekend for a pair of games against the Maulers. Both games were originally scheduled to be played in the first week back from the break.

