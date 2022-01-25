Catholic Division Annual Report receives final approval

The Prince Albert Catholic Division formally approved their Annual Report during their regular meeting on Monday.

The report will be posted to the division’s website in the next few days. In past years, the report was reviewed during the annual Meeting of the Electors, but that policy was repealed from the Education Act in 2017.

“What we try to do is still create an opportunity for our electors to have the Annual Report presented and information shared,” Education Director Lorel Trumier said. “That’s our role.”

The division received notice that all financial and non-financial requirements for tabling in the Legislature were met. The report was delivered to the Office of the Clerk of the Legislature on Dec. 20, 2021 to be tabled and then taken to the Legislature.

The highlights of the report were the continuing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic when the report was initially reviewed by the board in November.

Trumier also cited the Edsby learning management platform as one of the report’s highlights. The Division launched the platform in September 2020 to help students learn from home.

The Edsby gives users across the school division access to a shared platform. It allows access to all students with Microsoft 365 Office apps and is available to all students for free download on devices while enrolled in the division. The Edsby platform is now also in use in the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

Trumier expects the division to continue using the Edsby platform into the future.

Each year school divisions are required to submit annual reports to the Ministry of Education for tabling in the Saskatchewan Legislature. The report presents an overview division’s activities and results for the fiscal year Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021.

In addition to detailing the school division’s activities and performance, the report outlines how the division is implementing their strategic plan, provides a report from management endorsing the financial overview and audited financial statements and includes appendices for other information.

