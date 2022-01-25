Bombers reclaim top spot in Sherwood

As teams caught up after their COVID-19 pauses in the Sherwood Division of the SJHL the Flin Flon Bombers moved into first place after sweeping the La Ronge Ice Wolves and Melfort Mustangs last week.

As of Jan. 24 the Mustangs are in second place in the Sherwood with a record of 23-12-2-4 with 52 points, one point behind the Bombers. The Ice Wolves are in third place with a record of 17-19-1-2 with 37 points and the Nipawin Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 13-21-0-6 with 32 points.

The Bombers completed their sweep of the Mustangs with a 3-2 win in Flin Flon on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Flin Flon led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Nolan Doell and Carter Anderson scored the Melfort goals. Xavier Lapointe, Jeremi Tremblay and Gabriel Shipper responded for the Bombers.

James Venne made 18 saves for Melfort in just over 33 minutes of action, he was relieved by Joel Favreau who stopped all 12 shots he faced. Cal Schell made 30 saves for Flin Flon.

The Mustangs opened the series with a 3-2 overtime loss in Melfort on Friday, Jan. 21.

Rylan Thiessen scored the winner for Flin Flon 2:33 into the extra frame.

The Mustangs led 2-1 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Anderson and Wyatt Day scored for Melfort in regualtion time. Lapointe and Jaeden Mercier responded for Flin Flon in regulation.

Favreau made 21 saves for Melfort. Schell made 27 saves for the Bombers.

Melfort opened the week with a 4-3 loss to the Estevan Bruins in Melfort on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The Bruins led 2-1 after the first period and the Mustangs led 3-2 after the second period.

Anderson, Doell and Kevin Minnoch scored for Melfort. Zachery Burns, Kade Runke, Jamie Valentino and Eric Pearce responded for Estevan.

Venne made 31 saves for Melfort. Boston Bilous had 31 saves for Estevan.

The Mustangs and Ice Wolves played in Melfort on Tuesday, Jan. 25, results were not available.

La Ronge completed a sweep of the Hawks with a 4-2 win in La Ronge on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and La Ronge led 3-1 after the second period.

Joel Mabin and Kye Whillans scored for the Hawks. Holden Knights, Conrad Mitchell, Kole Christensson and Taylor Webb scored for La Ronge.

Chase Hamm made 27 saves for Nipawin. Dawson Smith made 30 saves for La Ronge.

The Ice Wolves opened the series with 4-1 win in Nipawin on Friday, Jan. 21.

La Ronge led 2-1 after the first and second periods.

Maguire Ratzlaff scored his first SJHL goal for Nipawin. Liam McInnis, Conrad Mitchell, Gavin Mattey and Tye Evans scored for La Ronge.

Harmon Laser-Hume made 20 saves for Nipawin. Smith made 21 saves for La Ronge.

The Ice Wolves were swept by the Bombers with a 2-1 loss in Flin Flon on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Flin Flon led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Walker Jerome scored the lone Ice Wolves’ goal. Drew Kuzma and Brett Wieschorster responded for the Bombers.

Dawson Smith made 18 saves for La Ronge; Ben Montgomery made 31 saves for Flin Flon, he was briefly relieved by Schell who faced no shots in three minutes.

The series opened with a 5-1 win by Flin Flon in La Ronge on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The Bombers led 3-0 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Taylor Webb scored the lone Ice Wolves goal. Zak Smith, Cole Vardy, Shipper, Mercier and Tremblay responded for the Bombers.

Smith made 30 saves for the Ice Wolves. Schell had 31 saves for Flin Flon.

The Hawks opened their week with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Bruins in Nipawin on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Mark Rumsey and Eric Houk both scored for Estevan in the four round shooutout. Mason Svarich scored for the Hawks in regulation time. The Bruins’ regulation time goal was scored by Zach Burfoot.

Harmon Laser-Hume made 36 saves for Nipawin. Cam Hrdlicka made 29 saves for Estevan.

The Bombers and Ice Wolves play in a home-and-home this weekend with the teams meeting in Flin Flon on Friday, Jan. 28 and in La Ronge on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The Mustangs play the Notre Dame Hounds in Melfort on Friday, Jan. 28. The Hawks and Mustangs meet in Melfort on Saturday, Jan. 29.