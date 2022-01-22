1,483 new cases, three more deaths, 244 hospitalized

Omicron is roaring through the Saskatchewan population, adding another 1,483 cases to the infected persons tally today, along with an additional three deaths and 244 in the hospital, an increase of 29 from yesterday.

As of Jan. 22, 12,627 people have active infections. Health officials have stated in the past that testing may be catching between 10 and 20 per cent of actual cases.

A total of 244 people are now in hospital, including an infant or child with COVID-related illness in the PICU/NICU. Another child in the unit has an incidental infection.

Of the hospitalizations, 24 are people in the ICU; of those 19 are suffering from COVID-related illness, four are incidental and one is undetermined.

Of the 218 people receiving inpatient care, 90 are COVID-related, 97 are incidental and 31 have yet to be determined.

Another 53 cases were added to the North Central tally and 809 people are actively infected with the virus.

North Central 1 reported 18 new cases, meaning 149 people are actively infected. Another 24 were added to the North Central 2 (Prince Albert) tally for 541 active infections and 11 more infections in North Central 3 bring that subzone’s active caseload to 119.

No new hospitalizations were reported but one additional person is in ICU for a total of three.

There are 17 people receiving inpatient care for COVID in North Central.

Yesterday saw 211 newly reported doses of vaccine given out and 131 more people are now fully vaccinated for a total of 61,852 fully vaccinated people.

The provincial summary is as follows:

As of January 22, there are 1,483 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 107,842 reported cases

The new cases are located in the Far North West (22), Far North Central (9), Far North East (31), North West (77), North Central (53), North East (56), Saskatoon (362), Central West (30), Central East (131), Regina (298), South West (50), South Central (102), and South East (151) zones, and 111 new cases have pending residence information

Of the 1,483 new cases reported today, 284 were unvaccinated or fewer than 21 days after their first dose, 79 had received their first dose or were less than 21 days from their second dose, 809 were fully vaccinated (more than 14 days since their second dose) and 311 were fully vaccinated and more than 14 days from receiving their booster dose

-92 cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far North West (3), North West (30), North Central (27), North East (3), Saskatoon (7), Central West (1), Central East (7), Regina (11), and South East (3) zones.

-31 SK residents tested out-of-province were added to the North Central (3), Saskatoon (14), Regina (11), South Central (2), and South East (1) zones

-107,842 cases are confirmed

-27,569 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-23,261 cases are from the North area (10,177 North West, 9,656 North Central, 3,428 North East)

-22,729 cases are from the Regina area

-14,189 cases are from the South area (2,940 South West, 4,189 South Central, 7,060 South East)

-10,132 cases are from the Far North area (4,787 Far North West, 578 Far North Central, 4,767 Far North East)

-8,512 cases are from the Central area (1,959 Central West, 6,553 Central East)

-1,450 cases have pending residence information

-12,617 cases are considered active and 94,253 cases are considered recovered

Less than two-fifths (36.3 %) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39

As of January 22, a total of 244 individuals are hospitalized; including 218 inpatient hospitalizations, and 26 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 244 patients, 86 (35.2%) were not fully vaccinated

The SHA dashboard includes 244 hospitalizations: 218 residents are inpatient: of those, 90 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19 – related illness, 97 are incidental COVID infections, and 31 have not yet been determined. 24 residents are in ICUs: of those, 19 are for COVID-19 – related illnesses, 4 are for incidental COVID infections, and 1 is undetermined. 2 residents are in PICU/NICU: 1 is a COVID-19 – related illnesses, and 1 incidental COVID infection

Three new deaths reported today. A total of 972 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 0.9%

-1,408,037 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of January 19, 2022, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,180,087 tests performed per million. The national rate of 1,453,815 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 1,292 ( 107.3 new cases per 100,000)