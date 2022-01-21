St. Catherine School moving to remote learning until Feb. 1

St. Catherine Catholic School will temporarily move to remote learning from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1 pending further review of health data.

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division announced the decision in a media update sent out Thursday evening. This was done in alignment with recommendations from Public Health officials.

All students and families will receive information and instruction from their school staff through Edsby.

“This preventative measure is in response to Public Health recommendations based on the increased rates of community transmission of COVID-19 and increased illness at the school,” the release explained.

As part of Public Health’s mitigation measures, a respiratory outbreak has been declared to enable monitoring of the situation.

When an outbreak has been declared, it is assumed that there is an ongoing risk of exposure within the school.

Additionally, St. Francis, École Holy Cross, École St. Anne, and St. John Community School are also being monitored by Public Health for increasing rates of illness. Parents are reminded to prepare contingencies for remote learning if deemed necessary.

Currently, in-person learning will continue at the other schools. Communications have been shared with the other school communities.

“Thank you to our local Public Health officials for all their hard work. Thank you for your continued support as matters evolve by emerging health risk assessments related to COVID-19,” the division said.