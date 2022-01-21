Prince Albert’s Kimbley wins inaugural Indigenous Music Achievement Award at SMAs

Prince Albert’s Sheryl Kimbley said she was honoured and excited to be nominated for the SMA’s Indigenous Music Achievement Award, and even more honoured and excited to win it.

Kimbley, a member of the Big River First Nation, was recognized on Thursday during the Saskatchewan Music Association Awards livestream. She said there are plenty of talented Indigenous artists in Saskatchewan, and she feels blessed to be able to work with them.

“Aboriginal people have been working hard to bring what we have to the table, and doing a great job for many, many years,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Ekwol, Chester Knight, Black Brain, Yvonne St. Germain, the North Sound—I have been blessed enough to work with all of these (musicians) and want to keep doing that.”

Kimbley was recognized for her role as an organizer, primarily for running the Prince Albert Winter Festival’s Northern Spirit Showcase, which allows youth from across the north to perform live on stage in Prince Albert. She’s also organized numerous musical fundraisers, like the Cumberland House Benefit Concert in 2013.

Throughout it all, she always strove to support up and coming artists.

“It’s become her focal point to ensure the youth she works with see her working for them and with them,” award presenter Joseph Naytowhow said during the ceremony.

“Music has always been Sheryl’s passion and connection to Northern Saskatchewan.”

Kimbley said she loves working with young artists, and plans to keep doing so in the future.

She also thanked the people who nominated her for the recognition, and said winning the award might take a while to sink in.

“This means so much to me,” she said. “Thank you from me and my family. Definitely, I’m going to be smiling for a long time to come.”

Kimbley was one of 17 musicians, bands and organizations to win awards on Thursday. Southwest Saskatchewan group The Hunter Brothers walked away with Album of the Year for “Been a Minute”. “Jalebi Baby” by Tesher x Jason Derulo was named Single of the Year, and Spirit Box’s “Hurt You” directed by Versa Film’s Dylan Hryciuk was named Music Video of the Year.

Megan Nash was named Alternative Artist of the Year, while Jess Moskaluke took home Country Artist of the Year honours. The North Sound received the Indigenous Artist of the Year Award, and Jeffery Straker won the Roots/Folk Artist of the Year.

The entire award show is available on the Sask. Music YouTube channel. For a complete list of winners, visit www.saskmusicawards.com.