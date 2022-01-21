Police nab man wanted in Pelican Narrows

Police located and arrested Tanner Ballantyne in Pelican Narrows today.

Ballantyne was arrested without incident, RCMP said in a news release on Jan. 21 and has appeared in court and been remanded into custody.

His next appearance is in Pelican Narrows Provincial Court on Jan. 25 at 2:00 pm.

Ballantyne is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident at a residence in the community on Dec. 31, 2021.

He is charged with discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while unauthorized, possession of a weapon contrary to order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.